PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:02 IST
Pollution level in Delhi has reached 400, next ten days to be crucial: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
