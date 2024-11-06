SC permits LMV licence holders to drive transport vehicles with weight up to 7,500 kg.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:57 IST
- Country:
- India
SC permits LMV licence holders to drive transport vehicles with weight up to 7,500 kg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LMV
- licence
- transport
- vehicles
- Supreme Court
- 7
- 500 kg
- employment
- drivers
- regulatory
- safety
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Financial Highlights: Major Fines, Rejected Sales, and G7 Loans
India's Cotton Yield Faces 7.4% Decrease Amid Weather Challenges
1,800 more traffic personnel to be deployed at 97 points; inspections at construction-demolition sites to be intensified: Gopal Rai.
India's Cotton Production Faces a 7.4% Plunge: What It Means for Global Markets
Gaza: War has set Palestine’s development back nearly 70 years