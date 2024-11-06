God spared my life for a reason, Trump tells supporters in Florida.
PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:38 IST
God spared my life for a reason, Trump tells supporters in Florida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jamshedpur FC's Winning Streak: Coach Jamil's Rallying Cry
Tensions Simmer in Budhni: BJP Supporters Demand Change in Candidate
Early Voting Frenzy in Wisconsin: Obama and Trump Rally Their Bases
Aam Aadmi Party's Padyatra: Rallying for Kejriwal's Comeback
Entertainment News Highlights: Diddy Lawsuits Expand, Celebrities Rally for Vote, ELO's Final Curtain Call