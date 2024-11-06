Ajit Pawar-led NCP unveils manifesto for Maharashtra polls; promises to raise Ladki Bahin scheme's monthly aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Ajit Pawar-led NCP unveils manifesto for Maharashtra polls; promises to raise Ladki Bahin scheme's monthly aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wrestling Stars Join Ajit Pawar's NCP Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Cash Seizure Sparks Controversy Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Delhi Launches Landmark Financial Aid for Disabled Citizens
Political Shake-Up: Key Leaders Switch Allegiance Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
U.S. Paves Way for EU’s Financial Aid to Ukraine