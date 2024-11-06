Farm loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to be waived off in Maharashtra under Krishi Samruddhi Yojana after MVA wins polls: Sharad Pawar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
