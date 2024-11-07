Germany's Chancellor Scholz announces he is firing his finance minister, which could undermine his three-party coalition, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 07-11-2024 02:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 02:01 IST
Germany's Chancellor Scholz announces he is firing his finance minister, which could undermine his three-party coalition, reports AP.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Shifts in UK Financial and Political Landscape
Brooke van Velden Defends Government’s Labour Policies Amid NZCTU Protests
Outrage in Bengaluru Over Fatal Building Collapse Amid Accusations of Government Misconduct
Hong Kong Government Tightens Cybersecurity on Civil Servant Systems
British Government Eyes Thames Water Survival