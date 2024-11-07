Don't forget what we have achieved; we are leaving behind the strongest economy in the world: President Joe Biden.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:04 IST
Don't forget what we have achieved; we are leaving behind the strongest economy in the world: President Joe Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Administration's $20 Billion Ukraine Aid Commitment
Biden Administration's AI Blueprint: A National Security Priority
U.S. Economy on Steady Path: Unemployment Claims Hit Five-Month Low
Resilient U.S. Economy Defies Recession Predictions Amid Political Countdown
U.S. Economy Thrives Amid Election Crosswinds