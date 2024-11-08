Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Senior police official.
PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
