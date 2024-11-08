Will ensure 2 lakh people from Jharkhand visit Ram temple in Ayodhya after BJP forms govt in state: Assam CM Himanta in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:41 IST
