BJP-led Centre expert in poaching MLAs, MPs, toppling govts, claims Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in interview to PTI.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP-led Centre expert in poaching MLAs, MPs, toppling govts, claims Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in interview to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLAs
- MPs
- Hemant Soren
- Jharkhand
- government
- poaching
- politics
- Centre
- interview
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Political Showdown: BJP vs. JMM as Soren Files Nomination
Governments Unite to Combat Air Pollution Crisis Amid Festival Season
Government Takes Action to Strengthen Fire Safety in Buildings Across NZ
SC dismisses plea of ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda for stay of his conviction in coal scam case to enable him contest upcoming state polls.
Government Invests in New Helicopters to Upgrade NZ's Air Ambulance Fleet