Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, he made mockery of it, alleges Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Palamu.
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Copy of Constitution shown by Rahul Gandhi fake, he made mockery of it, alleges Home Minister Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Palamu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Political Showdown: BJP vs. JMM as Soren Files Nomination
SC dismisses plea of ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda for stay of his conviction in coal scam case to enable him contest upcoming state polls.
Cyclone Dana Brings Heavy Rains to Jharkhand
Lalu Prasad Confident of Victory in Jharkhand Elections
Former Jharkhand CM's High-Stakes Election Bid