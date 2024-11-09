Hemant Soren says infiltration BJP’s political agenda, I say it is Jharkhand CM’s vote bank: Home Minister Amit Shah at Palamu rally.
PTI | Palamu | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
