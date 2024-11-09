Caste census must to reveal how country’s wealth is distributed: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 09-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Caste census must to reveal how country's wealth is distributed: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ILO Head Calls for Global Cooperation to Tackle Labour Inequality, Climate Impact, and Social Justice at IMF-World Bank Meetings
Vijay's Political Debut: Aiming for Secular Social Justice
Will remove 50 pc cap on reservation at any cost, claims Rahul Gandhi at Dhanbad rally in poll-bound Jharkhand.
Will give to the poor funds equivalent to debt of capitalists waived by PM Modi, claims Rahul Gandhi at Dhanbad rally in Jharkhand.
PM never reaches out to Dalits, tribals, but he attends weddings of industrialists' family members, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Dhanbad.