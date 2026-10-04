"World is witnessing India taking giant leap forward in sports": Brajesh Pathak hails Asian Games performance

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday lauded the remarkable performance of Indian athletes at the recently concluded Asian Games 2026, stating that the country's progress on the global stage across all sectors is mirrored by its achievements in international sports. India signed off from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, finishing fourth in the overall medal standings.

Pathak emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted sport through better budget and enhanced infrastructure. "The way Indian athletes have demonstrated their prowess at the Asian Games is remarkable. Today, India is advancing rapidly across all sectors on the global stage. Prime Minister has consistently promoted sports; the sports budget has been increased, athletes are being provided with facilities meeting international standards, and they are even being directly recruited into high-ranking positions. Today, the morale of our athletes is at an all-time high, and I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all of them. The entire world is witnessing India taking a giant leap forward in the realm of sports as well," Pathak told reporters.

The triumphs across various disciplines drew widespread appreciation from political leaders nationwide. Highlighting the historic gold medal victory in men's cricket, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra expressed immense pride.

"It is a matter of great joy and pride for the entire nation that our Indian cricket team has defeated Pakistan and secured the top spot among Asian teams. I feel there can be no greater cause for happiness than this for our country, its youth, and its people," he said. India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men's cricket final to clinch the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. The men's victory completed India's golden double in cricket, after the women's team had earlier defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the women's final. The men's team was powered by contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel to secure the gold medal.

Echoing similar sentiments, TMC MP Saugata Roy also congratulated the athletes. "India did very well; we finished fourth at the Asian Games. I want to give the credit to the players and congratulate them. In cricket, hockey, shooting, archery—very good," Roy told ANI.

India's campaign was highlighted by a clean sweep of gold medals across cricket, kabaddi and hockey, with Indian teams winning all six gold medals in the men's and women's competitions in these three sports. In kabaddi, the women's team defeated Iran 37-34 in the final to successfully defend its title, while the men's side came from behind to beat Iran 40-34.

The men's kabaddi gold was India's ninth in 10 editions since the sport became a men's team event at the Asian Games in 1990. The only exception came in 2018, when India won bronze. The women's kabaddi team has remained dominant since the sport was introduced to the women's programme in 2010.

Hockey also produced a historic double for India. The women's team ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal by defeating China 1-0 in the final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute. It was India's first women's hockey gold at the Asian Games since 1982. The men's hockey team then defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final to successfully defend its Asian Games title. It was India's fifth men's hockey gold after previous victories in 1966, 1998, 2014 and 2022.

The victories also marked the first time that India's men's and women's hockey teams won gold medals at the same edition of the Asian Games. With their respective victories, both Indian hockey teams secured qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

India's 85-medal haul was below its record 106 medals, including 28 gold, at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, but the Aichi-Nagoya campaign featured several record-breaking performances, first-time podium finishes and historic individual achievements. China topped the overall medal standings with 341 medals, including 169 gold, followed by hosts Japan with 269 medals, including 83 gold. South Korea finished third with 150 medals, including 39 gold. (ANI)