Maha Vikas Aghadi will win Maharashtra assembly polls with full majority and our opponents will not be able to divide us: Kharge in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Maha Vikas Aghadi will win Maharashtra assembly polls with full majority and our opponents will not be able to divide us: Kharge in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad Confident of Victory in Jharkhand Elections
NISHAD Party Prioritizes 'Victory' Over 'Seats' in UP By-Elections
Discord Brews in Germany’s Coalition Over Competing Economic Summits
Scandal in Spain: Politician Accused Amidst Coalition Turmoil
German Coalition Tensions Surface at Twin Economic Summits