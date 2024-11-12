The huge crowd here shows that Mahayuti will retain power in Maharashtra with massive majority: PM Modi at rally in Buldhana district.
PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The huge crowd here shows that Mahayuti will retain power in Maharashtra with massive majority: PM Modi at rally in Buldhana district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Madison Square Garden Rally: Divisive Rhetoric in the Spotlight
Bad Bunny Backs Kamala Harris: A Puerto Rican Power Move in Politics
Japan's Political Landscape: A Post-Election Power Shuffle
Election Shock: Japan's Ruling Camp Loses Majority, Challenges Await PM Ishiba
Shifting Powers: A History of Japan's Political Ups and Downs