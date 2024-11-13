If houses of people are demolished merely because they are accused or convicts, it will be totally unconstitutional, says SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:53 IST
- Country:
- India
If houses of people are demolished merely because they are accused or convicts, it will be totally unconstitutional, says SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Albanese Accused of Cozy Qantas Ties Amidst Free Upgrade Claims
Kerala Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of CPI(M) leader Divya, accused of abetting suicide of former Kannur ADM.
High Court Grants Bail to Bahanaga Tragedy Accused
Congress Accused of Coupon Scam in Channapatna By-Elections
Karnataka HC grants interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in Renukaswamy murder case, on medical grounds.