Maha Vikas Aghadi grouping is Aurangzeb Fan Club; BJP-led Mahayuti follows ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Savarkar: Amit Shah in Dhule.
PTI | Dhule | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Maha Vikas Aghadi grouping is Aurangzeb Fan Club; BJP-led Mahayuti follows ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and Savarkar: Amit Shah in Dhule.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise: Sanjay Raut Accuses Mahayuti of Misusing Police Power
Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Sindhudurg Triumph
Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Turmoil and BJP's Tactics Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Vishwajit Gaikwad Withdraws Nomination to Support Mahayuti
Mahayuti Assembly Showdown: The Battle for Mahim