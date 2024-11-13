Go with grandkids now, you will be safe: Amit Shah on Sushilkumar Shinde saying he was scared during Lal Chowk visit as home minister.
PTI | Dhule | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Go with grandkids now, you will be safe: Amit Shah on Sushilkumar Shinde saying he was scared during Lal Chowk visit as home minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tracking World Leaders: Fitness App Reveals Secret Security Movements
Jammu and Kashmir CID Launches Grievance Cell Amid Security Talks
Third terrorist killed by security forces in 27-hour-long encounter in Jammu's Akhnoor sector: Officials.
Lieutenant Governor Sinha Bolsters Kashmir Security After Recent Attack
Security Forces Successfully Neutralize Terrorists in Intense 27-Hour Operation