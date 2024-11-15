PM Modi will amend Waqf Act despite opposition from Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar: Amit Shah at rally in Yavatmal district.
PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi will amend Waqf Act despite opposition from Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar: Amit Shah at rally in Yavatmal district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Waqf Act
- amendment
- Amit Shah
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Sharad Pawar
- Yavatmal
- opposition
- politics
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar Condemns NCP Split for Power Gain
Election Commission did the right thing by ordering transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect: Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra assembly polls a fight between those who love the state and those who hate it: Uddhav Thackeray at rally in Kolhapur.
Sharad Pawar Bids Adieu to Electoral Politics, Focuses on New Generation Leadership
Sharad Pawar: Reflecting on a Political Legacy and Future Leadership