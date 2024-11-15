My mind feels satisfied after seeing impact of growth in Bodoland, which saw violence earlier: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:23 IST
- Country:
- India
My mind feels satisfied after seeing impact of growth in Bodoland, which saw violence earlier: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bodoland
- festival
- violence
- PM Modi
- growth
- development
- Bodoland Festival
- progress
- hope
- harmony
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Job Growth Slowdown and Economic Resilience Amid Strikes and Hurricanes
Ola Electric's Festive Surge: Record Registrations and Expansive Growth Plans
Tractor Sales Surge: Escorts Kubota Achieves Record Growth
Celebrating Haryana: 59 Years of Heritage and Development
Karnataka Partners with 3F Oil Palm for Sustainable Agriculture Growth