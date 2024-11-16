Dharavi land wouldn't be acquired if only 10 rich people lived there: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.
PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:30 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
