Hemant Soren govt betrayed people, looted state, promoted dynastic politics, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda at poll rally in Bokaro.
PTI | Bokaro | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:17 IST
