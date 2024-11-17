CM Hemant Soren created obstacles to development work by PM Modi in Jharkhand, alleges BJP chief JP Nadda in Dhanbad poll rally.
PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
