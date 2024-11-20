What we are prepared for is to sit and talk, provided there is acceptable basis for negotiations: Russian envoy to India on Ukraine conflict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
What we are prepared for is to sit and talk, provided there is acceptable basis for negotiations: Russian envoy to India on Ukraine conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- negotiations
- envoy
- India
- conflict
- talks
- diplomacy
- diplomatic
- framework
Advertisement