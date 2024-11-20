As dedicated platform of emerging powers and developing world, BRICS is a reflection of new realities: Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
As dedicated platform of emerging powers and developing world, BRICS is a reflection of new realities: Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Biggest Sanctions Strike at Russia's Global Influence Network
India's Global Influence Surges Amid US Elections
India's Path to Global Influence: Comprehensive National Power and Economic Resilience
I believe BRICS is very much capable of becoming a major platform for conflict resolution: Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov at Delhi event.
The Global Influence: Unpacking the FedEx Effect