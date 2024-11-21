A volcano on the Rekjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland is erupting for the seventh time since December, reports AP.
PTI | Grindavik | Updated: 21-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 10:35 IST
