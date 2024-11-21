Gaza Health Ministry says Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 44,000, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:28 IST
Gaza Health Ministry says Palestinian death toll from Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 44,000, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Imposes Rare Death Sentence in Espionage Crackdown
Israeli Ministers Jubilant Over Trump's Election Claim
Firing Sparks Fury: Israel's Security at Stake
Hezbollah Commander's Death in Airstrike Marks Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Tensions
Iranian Court Sentences Four in Espionage Case Linked to Israel