Another 'revdi' of monthly Rs 1,000 for women in Delhi is going to be started: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Another 'revdi' of monthly Rs 1,000 for women in Delhi is going to be started: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal's Visit: A Political Boost for Punjab?
Breaking Barriers: The Ongoing Struggle for Gender Equality in U.S. Politics and Beyond
Kejriwal's Lavish Lifestyle Under BJP Scrutiny
Kejriwal Rallies AAP Sarpanches and Supporters Ahead of Crucial Elections
AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections