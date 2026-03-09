Left Menu

Kejriwal Urges Gujarat to Choose Change Over BJP

Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, criticized the BJP's 30-year rule over Gujarat, alleging corruption and oppression. He urged citizens to vote for change by supporting AAP, promising benefits like free electricity and more. Highlighting local successes, he emphasized youths' role in reshaping the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:22 IST
Kejriwal Urges Gujarat to Choose Change Over BJP
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday accused the BJP of exploiting Gujarat's resources during its 30-year rule and oppressing dissenters.

Speaking to local party workers, Kejriwal implored the electorate to seek change by voting for AAP, highlighting the party's commitment to the common people.

He criticized BJP's governance, claiming it was marred with arrogance, and emphasized the need for a people-centric government. Promising free electricity and healthcare, he urged the youth to actively participate and shape Gujarat's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

