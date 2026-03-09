Kejriwal Urges Gujarat to Choose Change Over BJP

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday accused the BJP of exploiting Gujarat's resources during its 30-year rule and oppressing dissenters.

Speaking to local party workers, Kejriwal implored the electorate to seek change by voting for AAP, highlighting the party's commitment to the common people.

He criticized BJP's governance, claiming it was marred with arrogance, and emphasized the need for a people-centric government. Promising free electricity and healthcare, he urged the youth to actively participate and shape Gujarat's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)