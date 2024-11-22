Second Australian teenager dies after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos, AP reports quoting Australian media.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:53 IST
Second Australian teenager dies after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos, AP reports quoting Australian media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- teenager
- death
- tainted alcohol
- Laos
- contamination
- AP reports
- Aussie media
- tourists
- warning
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Climate Change Rains Unleash Nitrate Contamination Risk
Rajnath Singh Heads to Laos for ASEAN Defence Summit Amid Global Uncertainty
Rajnath Singh to Address ASEAN's Security Challenges in Laos
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.
Groundwater Contamination Sparks Tribunal Action