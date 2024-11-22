J&K CM Omar Abdullah calls for transparent probe into allegations of torture of civilians by Army in Kishtwar district.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
J&K CM Omar Abdullah calls for transparent probe into allegations of torture of civilians by Army in Kishtwar district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- J&K
- Omar Abdullah
- Kishtwar
- Army
- torture
- civilians
- transparency
- probe
- allegations
- justice
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Treasury Publishes Municipal Budgets for 2024/25 to Enhance Transparency and Financial Accountability
Supreme Court Rules on Recruitment Process: No Midway Changes, Ensures Transparency
From Torture to Faith: A Politician's Transformation
Supreme Court Halts CBI Probe into Custodial Torture Case in West Bengal
Devastation in Kryvyi Rih: Civilians Targeted Amidst Ongoing Conflict