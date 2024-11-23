Even people must be wondering how to accept this mandate: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on poll trends suggesting Mahayuti's win.
We don't accept this as people's mandate; something is fishy in election results: Sanjay Raut on poll trends suggesting Mahayuti's win.