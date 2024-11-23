Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Anil Kumar Katara wins Chorasi seat in Rajasthan by margin of 24,370 votes.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
