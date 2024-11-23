BJP's Swarupji Thakor wins Vav assembly bypoll in Gujarat by margin of more than 2000 votes: ECI.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
