BJP had won the 2019 elections as well but Uddhav Thackeray betrayed us; Maharashtra has rejected him in these elections: Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
