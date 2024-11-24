People of Maharashtra have rejected Congress, its Maharashtra unit chief won with margin of just 200 votes: Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:31 IST
