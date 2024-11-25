Family of South African dissident author and poet Breyten Breytenbach, opponent of apartheid, says he has died at 85, reports AP.
PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-11-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 01:54 IST
