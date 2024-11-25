Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes as Cong, other oppn parties seek to raise indictment of Gautam Adani in US bribery case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 15 minutes as Cong, other oppn parties seek to raise indictment of Gautam Adani in US bribery case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promises insult ideology and promote appeasement: Amit Shah after releasing BJP manifesto in Mumbai.
Modi Launches Jharkhand Campaign with Blistering Attack on Opposition
BJP and Opposition Unveil Competing Visions for Maharashtra's Future
Stalin Defends Karunanidhi Legacy, Criticizes Opposition Leader
Modi Criticizes Opposition's Stance on Adivasis in Jharkhand Rally