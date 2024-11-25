RG Kar: SC asks Calcutta HC chief justice to form bench before which SIT will submit report and seek further directions.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
