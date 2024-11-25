Aaditya Thackeray elected Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader: Party leader Ambadas Danve after legislators' meeting in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
