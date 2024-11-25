ABVP bags Vice President, retains secretary's post in DU Students' Union polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:22 IST
- Country:
- India
ABVP bags Vice President, retains secretary's post in DU Students' Union polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Botswana's Economic Turnaround: Vice President Takes Charge
Foreign Secretary Misri's Tenure Extended to 2026
Trump Taps Rubio for Secretary of State in Strategic Cabinet Shuffle
Veteran Diplomat Vikram Misri's Tenure as Foreign Secretary Extended
Marco Rubio: Trump's Controversial Pick for Secretary of State