Law on women reservation has started new era of women empowerment in our democracy, says President Murmu at Constitution Day event.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Law on women reservation has started new era of women empowerment in our democracy, says President Murmu at Constitution Day event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advancing Gender Equality Through Social Protection: World Bank's New Strategy
IFC's Record $12.2 Billion Investment in Asia Pacific Drives Impact on Climate, Gender Equality, and Economic Growth
Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint
Uneven Paths to Gender Equality: Three Decades after the Beijing Declaration