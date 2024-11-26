Caste census being carried out in Telangana, it is a historic step; we will do the same wherever we form govts: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:29 IST
- Country:
- India
