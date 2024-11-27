The White House says 3 Americans long held in China have now been released from custody, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:35 IST
The White House says 3 Americans long held in China have now been released from custody, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump asks Rep. Mike Waltz to be his national security adviser, putting China hawk in top foreign policy spot: AP source.
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Hawk
Japan's Tech Boost Without Tax Hikes
ED raids multiple locations in poll-bound Jharkhand apart from West Bengal in illegal Bangladeshi infiltration case: Officials.
Diplomatic Exchanges Shape Middle East Future