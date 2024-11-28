Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan take oath as Lok Sabha MPs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan take oath as Lok Sabha MPs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I promise to attend oath ceremony of BJP govt that will be formed in Jharkhand after elections: PM Modi in Deoghar.
Tripura Congress Leaders Face Defamation Charges
Election Commission Demands Accountability from BJP and Congress Leaders
Mega Event to Celebrate Two Years of Congress Leadership in Bilaspur
EVM Hacking Allegations Stir Political Storm Amid Congress Leaders