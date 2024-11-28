Air pollution: SC says action against officials for 'serious lapse' in ensuring GRAP-IV curbs needs to be expedited.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Air pollution: SC says action against officials for 'serious lapse' in ensuring GRAP-IV curbs needs to be expedited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reforming Prison Health: A Public Health Imperative
Delhi's Meat Shop Crackdown: Ensuring Public Health Safety
Health News Roundup: Key Developments in Pharmaceuticals and Public Health
Lawmakers Demand Sanctions: Biden Urged to Act Against Israeli Officials
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation with top officials; directs them to take all possible steps to ensure peace: Sources.