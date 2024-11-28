Australian Senate passes social media ban for young children, which will soon become a world-first law, reports AP.
PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:56 IST
Australian Senate passes social media ban for young children, which will soon become a world-first law, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Innovative Startup Lounge in Bangalore
Mumbai's Water Revolution: Pioneering STP Technology Transforming Urban Landscapes
US Raises Alarm Over Crackdown on Awami League Supporters in Bangladesh
Husband Sentenced to Life for Dowry Murder
Cracking Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration in Jharkhand