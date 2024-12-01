Liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been harmful: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Have been raising law and order issues, hoping for action from Centre: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on liquid thrown at him during rally.