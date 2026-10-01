Venezuela's oil exports down to 1.08 million bpd in Sep, data shows

Venezuela's ​oil ​exports declined ‌to 1.08 million ​barrels per day (bpd) in ‌September from 1.19 million bpd the previous month amid pressure ‌from traders on state-run PDVSA to ‌grant price discounts to accommodate more expensive freight rates, shipping ⁠data ​showed ⁠on Thursday.

Venezuela's oil exports to ⁠the US increased to ​629,000 bpd in September from 553,000 ⁠bpd in August, but shipments ⁠to ​India and Europe fell last month to ⁠253,000 bpd and 86,000 bpd, respectively, ⁠according ⁠to the data.