Venezuela's oil exports down to 1.08 million bpd in Sep, data shows
Venezuela's oil exports declined to 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 1.19 million bpd the previous month amid pressure from traders on state-run PDVSA to grant price discounts to accommodate more expensive freight rates, shipping data showed on Thursday.
Venezuela's oil exports to the US increased to 629,000 bpd in September from 553,000 bpd in August, but shipments to India and Europe fell last month to 253,000 bpd and 86,000 bpd, respectively, according to the data.